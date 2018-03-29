Transcript for 5 family members killed driving off a cliff

Here at home, and to that mysterious accident in California. A family of eight, including six children in an SUV, that went off the road, plunging onto the rocks, the beach right there below. Their children believed to have been inside. Some still missing. Tonight, a portrait of that family now emerging, leading to new questions. And here's ABC's Matt Gutman. Reporter: When investigators arrived at this windswept California overlook, they were stumped. It was a very confusing scene, because there was no skid marks. Reporter: Sarah and Jennifer hart had apparently driven their SUV with their six adopted children inside off this 100-foot cliff. The mangled truck and the bodies of the parents and three of the children were found. We do know several things. We know that an entire family vanished. Reporter: But three of the children are missing tonight, possibly swept out to sea, including 14-year-old Devonte. You might remember him from this viral photo, hugging a police officer in Portland during the turmoil of the Ferguson, Missouri, riots in 2014. Friends describing them as a loving family. But tonight, as investigators piece together what happened to this eight-member Washington state family, we're learning that neighbors called child protective services after one of the children told them he was hungry. Was asking that we not tell his mom, and to, you know, hide it and put it by the fence so he could get to it, and that they were withholding food from him as punishment. Reporter: And tonight, police are executing a search warrant inside the home as they try to unravel the mystery of what led the hart family off the edge. David, we've learned that one of the parents was convicted of a misdemeanor domestic assault back in 2010. Now, investigators tell us, at this point, they have no reason to believe that this crash was intentional. David? All right, Matt Gutman with

