Transcript for Family of Navy SEAL trainee wants answers and justice for his death

tonight. The interview with the family of a Navy S.E.A.L. Trainee who died in the water. Eyewitnesses had said the instructor dunked his head under water. Now investigators say there was no crime. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis with the family. Reporter: Tonight, the family of Navy S.E.A.L. Trainee James Derek Lovelace is fighting back, vowing to sue the U.S. Military and the instructor they believe is responsible for the 21-year old's death. It just makes us sick to our stomach. Reporter: Lovelace was in his first week of elite S.E.A.L. Aining last may when he drowned during an exercise, like this one, requiring trainees to tread water in full fatigues and boots. A Navy investigation obtained exclusively by ABC news, says eyewitnesses saw Lovelace's face turn "Purple" as he attempted to stay afloat while an instructor dunked him. The this certain instructor bullied Derek that day and took it too far. A lot of dunking, just seemed like everything was focused on Derek in the pool that day. Reporter: The medical examiner ruling his death a homicide by drowning, saying, "The actions, and inactions, of the instructors and other individuals involved were excessive and directly contributed to the death." But the Navy now says no charges will be brought after it determined Lovelace's drowning "Was not the result of a crime." Derek deserved more than this. Derek deserved honor -- all I want is this man behind bars. That's all I want. Reporter: Autopsy also revealed that he had a pre-existing heart condition. But it's unclear if it played any role in his death. David. Linzie Janis thank you. The reward now doubling in

