Transcript for Family outraged after police fatally shoot man in family's backyard

We turn now to newly released images from the Sacramento police department, after an unarmed black man was shot and killed. Video showing officers chasing the man, then unleashing 20 shots. ABC's kayna Whitworth, and we should add tonight, the images are difficult. Reporter: It's not just the disturbing manner in which stefon Clark died. Show me your hands! Reporter: But what happened after this split-second decision by police -- and why they turned off their microphones. Hey, mute. Reporter: That has so many in Sacramento, including his family, outraged tonight. He was shot so many times. Reporter: Police say it started when neighbors called 911, reporting a man breaking car windows, then hiding in a backyard. Police seen going door-to-door, looking for the suspect. In the air, a police helicopter, zoning in on someone running south, then hopping a fence. Just broke the window. All can I tell, he gets a hoodie on. He's looking into another car. Reporter: That car, parked at Clark's grandmother's house. Seconds later, you see police approaching him. Shots fired. Shots fired. Reporter: Police say they fired 20 rounds because Clark advanced towards them holding what they believed to be a gun, and that they feared for their safety. We can't go over to get you help unless we know you don't have your weapon. Reporter: Police held their positions for nearly six minutes, waiting for backup before administering cpr. Soon after, their body cams going silent, as officers discuss what happened with a sup supervisor. When they fired their service weapons, they believed that this individual had a firearm. Reporter: Bodycam footage showing the father of two holding just an iPhone. No weapon was found. And David, tonight, police are launching an investigation, and the two officers involved remain on paid administrative leave. David? Kayna Whitworth with us tonight. Thank you, kayna.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.