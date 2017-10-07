Transcript for Family tradition broken after 137 years

Finally, America strong. The wait lasting 137 years is over. Reporter: Will and kelen settle of bluffton, South Carolina. After four generations of all boys, what were they having? Two, three. Ahh! Reporter: Finally, a girl. Everybody thought that she would be a boy. So it was a good surprise. When I saw those pink balloons come out of that box, I had the largest smile on my face that you could possibly imagine. Reporter: That's because it had been 137 years, generation after generation, since a baby girl was born into the family. Every fiber of my being told me that I was going to be having a baby boy. I never in a million years thought that I was going to be the father of a daughter. Reporter: 7:51 P.M. June 25th, Carter Louise settle breaking the streak. My family is just ecstatic. Reporter: Seeing grandpa settle for the first time. It was great seeing my dad holding my baby girl. Carter Louise definitely has him wrapped around her finger. Reporter: Will's co-workers had a surprise. Off highway 315, in hardeeville. The billboard, announcing to everyone it was a girl. Oh, my gosh, what have they done? Because the billboard is so pink. I think its one of the coolest gifts that somebody can have. To see your brand new baby daughter up there on that billboard is very cool. Very cool. Very heartfelt. Reporter: Carter Louise tired from all the attention, the video they sent us just this afternoon. Spoiled. I'm David Muir.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.