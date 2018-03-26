Family of unarmed man fatally shot by police planning to sue

The officers said he didn't follow instructions and they thought he had a gun.
0:21 | 03/26/18

Transcript for Family of unarmed man fatally shot by police planning to sue
There are new developments in the deadly police shooting of an unarmed black man in Sacramento twenty shots fired Stefan Clark a father of two. Shot and killed by officers and his grandmother's backyard as they responded to call. His family holding an emotional news conference today calling for a federal investigation. The officers claim Clark did not listen to their instructions and bought his iPhone. Was a gun.

