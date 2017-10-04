Family of Wisconsin man on the run speaks out

Jakubowski's stepfather believes he's "on a do-or-die mission."
1:21 | 04/10/17

Transcript for Family of Wisconsin man on the run speaks out
Next tonight here, the nationwide manhunt for a man last seen in Wisconsin. But he's been to run for nearly a week today. Police say he robbed a gun shop and that he's now heavily armed and dangerous. New details tonight about a manifesto and threats he's made before. ABC's Adrienne Bankert is in Wisconsin. Reporter: Tonight, the manhunt for this self-proclaimed revolutionary expanding, that letter, with plans of a brutal attack, has arrived in Washington. What this individual was proposing a revolution to have an armed uprising? Reporter: Joseph Jakubowski on the run since Tuesday. Authorities say he stole 16 high-powered handguns, two assault rifles, and possibly gun silencers, then set his own car on fire. The suspect's stepfather saying that he believes Jakubowski is on a do or die mission. I'm afraid that he's trying to commit suicide by cop. Reporter: You don't see his face, but the person recording the video appears to sign the envelope containing the manifesto. Today's the day. So, remember this face. Reporter: Officials tell us they're skeepg with the person on the other side of the camera. He's cooperating and he is not a suspect. We talked to a woman who said that she's Jakubowski's sister. She said no one has heard him David.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

