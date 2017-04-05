{"id":47220207,"title":"A family with young children is kicked off a Delta Air Lines flight","duration":"1:33","description":"Official on board allegedly overheard telling the parents they risk jail and loss of children if they refused to cooperate after paying for seats.","url":"/WNT/video/family-young-children-kicked-off-delta-air-lines-47220207","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}