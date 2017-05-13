Transcript for Fashion icon's nephew abducted, murdered in Venezuela

Back now with the political chaos and violence in Venezuela turning tragic for fashion icon Carolina Herrera. Her nephew kidnapped and murdered after the family paid a ransom. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight Carolina Herrera one of the world's top fashion designers is lashing out against Venezuela's leaders after her nephew was abducted, held for ransom, and murdered. Venezuelan authorities say 34-year-old Reinaldo Jose Herrera and his business partner 31-year-old Fabrizio Mendoza were taken hostage in Caracas by a gang Thursday night. A local security officials saying the two were attacked as they returned to their office. Police say the gang asked for a ransom. But despite the families making the payment, the two were found Friday dead inside a truck. Carolina Herrera posting to social media. Our only hope is that the tragic assassination of our nephew and his colleague will serve to mitigate the terrible carnage and murders committed against our youth in Venezuela. The results must be respected. The communist dictatorship must go. Economic crisis has led to ramped crime in the south American nation. Since January there have been almost 400 kidnappings nearly as many as all of last year total. Police say the kidnappers made them call a housekeeper to put jewelry and money into a bag they later picked up. Authorities are looking for four men who they say are all armed. Tom. Eva, thank you. When we come back, the scary moment at the ballpark.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.