Fast-moving fire damages more than a dozen homes just outside Kansas City

More
The fire started in a construction site and quickly spread to the rest of the neighborhood.
1:19 | 03/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fast-moving fire damages more than a dozen homes just outside Kansas City

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46288335,"title":"Fast-moving fire damages more than a dozen homes just outside Kansas City","duration":"1:19","description":"The fire started in a construction site and quickly spread to the rest of the neighborhood.","url":"/WNT/video/fast-moving-fire-damages-dozen-homes-kansas-city-46288335","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.