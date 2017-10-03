Transcript for Fast-moving winter storm could turn into major nor'easter

It's great to have you with us on a Friday night. We begin with the fast-moving winter storm, what could be a major nor'easter we're watching next. This passenger plane taking off from New York's Laguardia today, ground stops at major airports in the east. And a commuter nightmare in spots. Tonight, we're tracking the next snowstorm, up to a foot or more possible. Here's Green Bay. Gsh gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, just ten days till spring but for the morning commute brought multiple crashes, on New York's Long Island, and slide-offs in New Jersey. Some drivers caught off-guard. My back end did swerve a little bit, and there was another car behind me, so I got a little worried. Reporter: And here's what's interesting, experts say when there's a little bit of snow on the roads like this, that's when you have a lot more accidents that's because people think it's just a lot safer. When there's more snow, people just stay off the roads. Overnight in Pittsburgh, a three-car pileup shut down this roadway. High winds knocking down power lines. At Laguardia airport, workers rushed to de-ice planes. Ground stops at all three of new York's airports led to hundreds of cancellations and delays. Reporter: And in Michigan, utility workers making progress, but still hundreds of thousands without power since Wednesday's freak windstorms. This woman and her son braving temps in the teens. We are wearing coats all day. Reporter: And temperatures will drop into the teens overnight. Creatiing dangerous roads. Spring is just ten days away, hard to believe. And rob Marciano is live with us. More on the frigid air and the possible nor'easter, could be a big one first thing next week. Reporter: Could be, this is january-like cold. Freeze warnings into the midsouth, early blooming plants will be damaged. And windchills, dangerously cold in the morning, at or below zero in some spots. North Carolina, you can see a couple of inches there. And Tuesday, the atmosphere lining up ingredients for potentially heavy know. We think it has the potential for a powerful winter coastal storm, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thank you. Next, major developments from the white house. Our correspondent asking

