-
Now Playing: Wildfire victim: 'My house is gone'
-
Now Playing: Fast-moving Southern California wildfire prompting evacuations
-
Now Playing: Strip mall destroyed by California wildfire
-
Now Playing: Views from above a wildfire
-
Now Playing: California wildfire forces thousands to flee
-
Now Playing: Man pulls over to save rabbit from California wildfire
-
Now Playing: Students lend helping hand to beloved bus driver
-
Now Playing: Woman driving wrong way on highway with infant in back seat charged with drunk driving
-
Now Playing: Potential hazards of Christmas light decorations
-
Now Playing: First fatality reported from California wildfires
-
Now Playing: First major snowfall blankets 20 states from Texas to New England
-
Now Playing: 6 California wildfires burn out of control
-
Now Playing: Record-setting snowfall in the South heading to the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Court upholds Brendan Dassey's conviction
-
Now Playing: Homeowner holds suspected burglar at gunpoint until police show up
-
Now Playing: Thousands of firefighters battle 6 major wildfires
-
Now Playing: Police step up patrols after series of shootings on an American highway
-
Now Playing: Massive winter storm stretches from Texas to Maine
-
Now Playing: FBI interviewed 21-year-old gunman back in 2016
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video footage shows unarmed father pleading for his life before shooting death