Father created sting to catch alleged predator targeting his daughter

More
He was tipped off by a monitoring app and decided to take matters into own hands.
1:26 | 06/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father created sting to catch alleged predator targeting his daughter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48383661,"title":"Father created sting to catch alleged predator targeting his daughter","duration":"1:26","description":"He was tipped off by a monitoring app and decided to take matters into own hands.","url":"/WNT/video/father-created-sting-catch-alleged-predator-targeting-daughter-48383661","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.