Transcript for Former FBI deputy director facing possible criminal investigation

To theeloping headline from Washington at this ur. Possible legaleordy toght. The justice deme inspector general, who wrote th report thd to his being fired, we H learned has now referred the co a federal prosecute that prosecutor will now decide ifccabe Wil face criminal charges, andhere's abc'shief justice correspondent Pierre om Reporter: Former send in command at the FBI now facing ssible crinal investigation by the very agents he once led. ABC news learning that the justice department's inspector general S referred the case of former deputy director drew Mccabe to the U.S. Attorney's office in dfo possible criminal prosecution. Mccabe first came to national atioesident trum fired his boss, James Comey, and Mccabe vowed to go forward with the Russia probe. Sir, we consider it to be highly sfi investigation. The FBI will contito pursue is investiti vigorously. Ys before retirement, amid allegations H misl investigators look into his role in authorizing a leak to the media about an inveation intohe Clinton foundation. A damning rort B the jus department ictoreneral concluding he lacked can when talking to igat and when talking to Comey himself. Today, Comey saying held even potentially be a witness agaicari foer deputy ttle support. Conflicted. Like him vy much as person but sometimes even good people do things they shouldn't do. Reporter: But Mccabe's attorneys tell ABC news they dispute the allegations and that Mccabe shod not be the subject of a crinal investation. And pierrehomas back with us tonight on this. D pireames Comey on that booktour, we saw him just theighing inn mccab but Comey himself, he's been takingea over his dec to speak out about Hillary Clinton's e-mails, jt 11 days before the elec, while remaining silent about the probe to Russia D the trump camp. Eporter: THAs right, David, but C S Clinton investigation was alrey public ahat the trump probe had just N. He said was way tooarly to say anything, David.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.