Transcript for Former FBI director James Comey scheduled to testify before Congress

counselor kellyanne Conway. Congress back to work after a break with that major showdown looming. Former FBI director James Comey set to testify Thursday with the meetings with president trump and the memos he kept. Will president trump try to stop him, invoking executive privilege. Tonight, we have ans on on that from the white house and ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill. Reporter: Tonight, that blockbuster testimony from the fired FBI director is moving forward. The white house now says definitely president trump won't try to block him. President trump will not assert executive privilege regarding James Comey's scheduled testimony. Reporter: Sources close to Comey say he's angry after being fired with no warning. On Thursday, he'll get to tell his side of the story. Front and center will be his private conversations with the president. He's preparing to answer questions about those memos he wrote detailing their encounters. What's your one key question for him? We've seen these reports that are been attributed to Comey. And the questions are going to be about whether that's how it happened. No one has heard from him directly. Reporter: Lawmakers are eager to know, did president trump ask Comey to pledge his loyalty? Did the president pressure Comey to drop his investigation into fired national security adviser Michael Flynn? And did Comey tell the president he wasn't under investigation, as trump claims? Hanging over the hearing, the biggest question of all. Is there any evidence of collusion between the trump team and the Russians? There's a lot of smoke. We have no smoking gun at this point. But there is a lot of smoke. So let's get to Mary Bruce. The committee has requested those memos as you reported there, Mary. Lot of questions about whether or not the public will ever see them. David, lawmakers remain hopeful but no clear answer yet on when we might see those memos. Lawmakers are confident that Comey will be discussing those private conversations with the president. Mary, thank you. And to let everyone at home know, ABC news will carry direct Comey's testimony live at 10:00 A.M. Eastern on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.