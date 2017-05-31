Transcript for Former FBI director James Comey will testify on Capitol Hill about his encounters with Trump

We begin with the headline late today, former FBI director James Comey will testify before the American public likely in the coming days about his interactions with president trump. The special counsel now leading the Russia investigation, Robert Mueller is not rejecting his appearance. Congress wants to know, did the president demand loyalty? Did he ask Comey to go easy on former national security adviser Michael Flynn? ABC's Pierre Thomas leading us off with what he's learned tonight. Reporter: ABC news has learned one of the most dramatic congressional hearings in recent times could come as early as next week, with former FBI director James Comey breaking his silence, testifying in an open session before the American people about president trump -- and those memos Comey kept after his meetings with the president. Those sources telling ABC news that so far, special counsel Robert Mueller has not objected to Comey testifying, provided that he does not discuss evidence in the investigation into Russian meddling. What Comey is likely to talk about is president trump. According to sources familiar with his thinking, Comey wants to be transparent and will respond to questions about his relationship with the president, and, more importantly, those private meetings -- the dinner. The phone calls. The president once joking about Comey -- "He's become more famous than me." Senators specifically want to know if the president sought a pledge of loyalty from Comey early on, and if the fired FBI director was pressured to go easy on former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey's supporters have been fuming, angry at the president after he allegedly called Comey a "Nutjob" to Russian officials visiting the oval office. Comey is expecting to be able to have his say. Pierre Thomas with us. You also learned that the house intelligence Mitt tee has issued subpoenas as part of their investigation. David, that's right. The congressional investigations continue to expand. Seven subpoenas, former national security adviser Michael Flynn forced out after just 4 days on the job and Michael Cohen, trump's friend and personal attorney. David. Pierre, thank you.

