Transcript for FBI investigation into President Trump's wiretapping claims taking place

very busy Wednesday night, and we begin with the growing pressure on the white house and the FBI to show the proof of president trump's claim to president Obama wiretapped him. And if there is no proof, to reveal that. FBI director, James Comey, summoned back to capitol hill. Meeting behind closed doors with members of the judiciary committee. One Republican threatening to subpoena the FBI if there is no answer. Another Republican with an eye-opening acknowledgment about the evidence. ABC's Mary Bruce leads us off from capitol hill. Reporter: Tonight, for the second time in two weeks, FBI director James Comey suppened to capitol hill. Lawmakers demanding answers about president trump's explosive claim president Obama had trump tower wiretapped. Director Comey, have you seen any evidence that president Obama wiretapped trump tower? But asked that same question today, the Republican chairman of the house intelligence committee had this extraordinary admission. We don't have any evidence that that took place. In fact, I don't believe just in the last week of time. The people we've talked to, I don't think there was an actual tap of trump tower. Reporter: Congressman Devin nunes adding this. So now you have to decide, as I mentioned to you last week, are you going to take the tweets literally? And if you are, then clearly the president was wrong. Reporter: The white house has refused to provide any proof of the president's accusations, and this week they tried to shift focus beyond actual wiretapping. Do you know whether trump tower was wiretapped? What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately. Do you believe -- There was an article this week that talked about how you can surveil someone through their phones, through their -- certainly through their television sets, any number of different ways. And microwaves that turn into cameras, et cetera. So we know that that is just a fact of modern life. Sure. Reporter: Today, the president himself seemed to hedge. Wiretap covers a lot of different things. I think you're going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks. Reporter: No indication what he is referring to, but his initial tweets were clear. "How low has president Obama gone to Tapp my phones during the very sacred election process." In another, he flatly cites "The fact that president Obama was tapping my phones." Today, senators demanded that the FBI turn over any documents related to any potential wiretapping or else. We're issue a subpoena to get the information. Reporter: And now, signs of progress. So apparently the FBI has contacted my staff that they will be at some date in the future providing us an answer to this, in a classified monied manner. Reporter: But not yet, and so many questions still remain. Have you found any evidence? Mary Bruce with us live on the hill tine, and director Comey's meetings today were behind closed doors, but he will be he having in front of the American people. Reporter: The pressure is mounting on Comey to provide answers and to do so publicly. He has asked the department of justice to refute the president's claims, and he will go on the record when he testifies here at capitol hill, David. Mary Bruce, leading us off. Thank you. Tonight, president trump is

