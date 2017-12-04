Transcript for FBI suspected former Trump campaign adviser was possible Russian spy

Next tonight here, we turn to a new report that the FBI got a FISA court order from the judge to monitor one of Donald Trump's advisers during the campaign last season. The bar is usually very high to these. It was for Carter page. Tonight, here, our Brian Ross is back on the case and what Carter page said himself. Reporter: When candidate Donald Trump was asked to identify his foreign policy advisers last year, he gave five names, including -- Carter page, ph.d.. Reporter: Tonight, Carter page, ph.d., a New York businessman, is being identified as someone the FBI suspected as a possible Russian spy. In fact, "The Washington post" reported today that the FBI actually got a foreign intelligence surveillance warrant to tap into page's phones and computers while he was a trump campaign adviser last summer. A process that requires extensive evidence. You have to lay out a series of facts that show that there's probable cause to believe that someone is an agent of a foreign power. Reporter: As ABC news reported last week, the FBI discovered in 2013 that page was the target of a Russian spy recruitment effort, he told me he was no spy. Any - any information I could give is, is again, immaterial, again immaterial and all public information. Reporter: Did you feel like you were working for them as an intelligence source? Of course not. Of course not. It's ridiculous. Reporter: What's ridiculous about it? Everything. Making it up again. Nothing. Good to see you. Reporter: Page told ABC news the latest allegations about the FBI wiretap show the Obama administration was seeking to suppress his role as foreign policy dissident. Brian Ross with us from Washington tonight. Brian, president trump has said that president Obama wiretapped trump tower. This report does not get to that. If the Washington post report was correct, this was a very specific operation aimed at one trump adviser who the white house said was never a major player in the campaign, David. All right, Brian Ross has been on this story for some time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.