Transcript for FBI and US Marshalls join Ohio police in manhunt for escaped accused rapist

tonight, and to the desperate manhunt now for a dangerous prisoner on the run seen moments before his escape right here. His hands and feet in shackles. Despite that, he was somehow able to overcome his guard, cuff him to the steering wheel and steal his weapon. ABC's linsey Davis in Ohio tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals teaming with Ohio police in a massive manhunt for an escaped inmate armed with a deputy's gun. He has the possession of a firearm and thirty rounds of ammunition. He's got to be getting cold and hungry. Reporter: These surveillance images show Brandon Powell just before his improbable escape, shackled at the hands, waist and feet. In this newly released 911 call, a shocked deputy calls for help. All of a sudden he jumped out of his seatbelt, put a headlock on me, and then grabbed for my weapon. Reporter: Police say Powell was riding in the backseat of the deputy's cruiser with no partition when he overpowered the deputy, crashing the vehicle. Powell then allegedly forced the deputy to undo his shackles beforehand cuffing the officer to the steering wheel and vanishing on foot. Prisoner escaped. He has my weapon and my ammo. Once he took the firearm, and my deputy complied with his orders, he told him, I don't want to kill you, but I will if I have to. Reporter: The 32-year-old inmate, accused of rape was being transferred back to jail from a Toledo hospital after a suicide attempt. He's not a good guy. If you see him, call the police. Don't go near him. Reporter: Authorities are continuing to increase manpower in the manhunt, which is now nationwide, David. Linsey, thank you.

