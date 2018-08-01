-
Now Playing: Three people were treated for minor injuries when a fire broke out on top of Trump Tower
-
Now Playing: Influenza kills 7-year-old boy; overcrowded hospitals forced to use tents
-
Now Playing: Feb. 19, 2010: Nathan Chen, 10, is a prodigy on the ice
-
Now Playing: What do you remember about the former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding?
-
Now Playing: Fraternity banned from Pennsylvania over Baruch student's hazing death
-
Now Playing: Drone captures frozen bay in New England
-
Now Playing: Suspect crashes NJ Transit police SUV into Hoboken Terminal: Officials
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway in Washington state after sheriff's deputy shot dead responding to 911 call
-
Now Playing: Fire reported on Trump Tower roof in New York
-
Now Playing: 1st look at the hottest new gadgets from the Consumer Electronics Show
-
Now Playing: What to know before the college football national championship game
-
Now Playing: Adults go back to high school to understand what it's like to be a teen today
-
Now Playing: Parents of missing college student speak out
-
Now Playing: Travel delays continue amid arctic temperatures, snow
-
Now Playing: Record-breaking cold expected to end for East Coast
-
Now Playing: Minnesota town builds massive ice castle
-
Now Playing: Man rescues deer stuck in frozen river
-
Now Playing: JFK terminal gets drenched after water main break
-
Now Playing: The snow fort of Manhattan
-
Now Playing: Burst pipe at JFK adds to airport chaos