Transcript for Feb. 19, 2010: Nathan Chen, 10, is a prodigy on the ice

And finally tonight our person of the week someone who's been dreaming about Olympic glory just like us but not exactly like casts John Berman once you to meet him. In the classroom he's cool it gymnastics graceful on piano. He's a great. The on the ice. You can chin he's Brett Tiki. Also he's ten as in ten years old as in fifth great as in cold cash. You get nervous beforehand negative but ones eight stars like getting to my clothes. I don't know there's less. No he doesn't look good. Nervous when he's nailing the four triples and seven double jumps that make up his program. It's not that high since my wounds for me it doesn't feel the hiring pace just. I guess I have enough school. Right tireless. Yet easy. Lol well probably easier than taking shots in taking jabs from the older brother. We teaser about like. Sometimes you are in little bit sometimes you know it's just doing normal overstuffed. The even his Brothers were awestruck fleiss performance at the figure skating nationals. Nathan won the gold medal in the novice division even though he stumbled twice which really CDE at a bar is like. Since Ernestine come terrorists from her and sadness. So what do we do about it he's feeding his long program again almost unheard of in the exhibition after the event. This time the jumps were perfect. Tell announced his coach says the toughest course is holding him back you stable all of. A lot Mora but we need to Latin girl he does have some time still. You need to be doing in 2014 Olympics and I think dad is to young's. He won't be old enough for the Olympics until 2018. In the meantime neat thing that keeps impressing take his day yesterday it was the sign spirit school neat indeed well they had to leave early. To go dance not one but two performances of Swan Lake and yes he did is to. Did he went to the rape to practice for two hours before going home finally to watch the Olympics in C Evan like to check win. Hung out Alex expects net a lot of skaters like really makes amazing. Just like neat. And so reaches ten year old Nathan Chan. Four feet five inches 69 pounds but watch out for him and when he eighteen. Hope you have a great weekend and make your with us again on Monday we'll start a new week together and I.

