Transcript for Female teacher in Miami catholic school fired after marrying a woman

Next, parents at a Miami catholic school demanding answers after learning a beloved teacher was fired. The school gave no reason, but the firing came just days after the female teacher married her longtime love, who is also a woman. Here's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: It was a dream wedding. Jocelyn morfii, a teacher at an elementary school in Miami marrying her same-sex partner last weekend on the sands of the Florida keys. But after this video and photos of the ceremony were posted on social media, she quickly found herself out of a job. Fired from saints Peter and Paul catholic school, where she'd taught for nearly seven years. The firing leaving some parents outraged. Unbelievable. Unbelievable. Reporter: Parents first learning of the decision through a letter sent from the school, describing it as a "Difficult and necessary decision." The archdiocese saying, "She broke the contract she signed when she began teaching at a catholic school." Employees, including school teachers, are considered church representatives and are expected to abide by catholic teachings, any conduct inconsistent with that can draw disciplinary action, up to termination. Tonight, ABC news learning four other teachers from that school were disciplined with verbal warnings for attending the wedding. This, despite pope Francis once saying that gay people should not be discriminated against and that they should be respected. In a statement, morfii writes, "I married the love of my life and, unfortunately, I was terminated from my job as a result. In their eyes, I'm not the right kind of catholic for my choice of partner." Tonight, a the fired teacher has hired an attorney, the school behind me looking for a replacement. Tom?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.