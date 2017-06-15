Transcript for Fiery blimp crash near US open golf tournament

golf tournament in Wisconsin. Speng day or thes watching it fall to the ground. ABC's Alex Perez from the scene tonight. Reporter: Tonight, investigators trying to figure out what caused this fiery blimp crash. During the opening round of the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin. Oh, there it goes. Reporter: The blimp ground in front of thousands of fans. It just exploded. When you see you it go down it's holy cow I can't believe it. That's the blimp, that's not good. Reporter: Rescue teams quickly rushing to the scene. We have a blimp down. Manned aircraft down. Reporter: The pilot going down with the blimp. The patient is out however he is injured. Reporter: Rescue crews pulling him from the wreckage just in time right before the explosions. We have a 200-pound male patient, 40% burns on his back. Reporter: He's carried off on a stretcher and loaded into a waiting medevac chopper. The owner of the blimp "Irsign telling ABC news they don't know yet what caused the crash, but that it happened shortly after the blimp refueled. The pilot's injuries are not life threatening. Alex, our thanks to you When we come back here -- the nationwide manhunt at this hour.

