Transcript for Figure-skating dynamo Nathan Chen is headed to the Olympics

He was just 10 when he was our "Person of the week," he had one dream. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: In that mind-rattling sequence of jumps and spins, figure skater Nathan Chen, who's a contender for gold at the olympics next month, isn'thasing the field. I think Nathan Chen is ready for the olympics. Reporter: The 18-year-old is chasing perfection. And long before becoming the first human to nail not one, not two, but an unheard of five quadruple jumps in a single program -- Quad, so clean. Reporter: -- Nathan was already gunning for gold when we first met him in 2010. He has his sights on 2018. Reporter: But then, Nathan was already an accomplished pianist, a solid gymnast and ballet dancer, and a phenomenal skater. He was 10. Which olympics are we going to see you in? 2018, I think. Reporter: But olympic dreams started way before. I started skating in salt Lake City during the 2002 olympics, really. Reporter: You were 2. I was there. Reporter: One thing hasn't changed since he was 10. The olympic dream. 10-year-old Nathan Chen, 4'5", 69 pounds, but watch out for him in 2018. We listened to Diane then, and there's Nathan now. We're rooting you on, Nathan.

