Findings link artificial sweeteners to obesity, diabetes: Study

Researchers said some sweeteners used can change the metabolism in mice.
0:18 | 04/23/18

Findings link artificial sweeteners to obesity, diabetes: Study
A new study tonight about artificial sweeteners researchers at the Medical College of Wisconsin and Marquette University report findings linking artificial sweeteners. To obesity and diabetes they say no calorie sweeteners used to diet drinks coffee and he can change the metabolism in mice and how the body processes fat. They say more study is needed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

