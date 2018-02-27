Firefighters rescued a worker who got buried after a building partially collapsed

A man has surrendered in a deadly shooting that was captured on Facebook Live, police say.
0:40 | 02/27/18

Transcript for Firefighters rescued a worker who got buried after a building partially collapsed
To the index of other news. The construction rescue here in New York. A worker trapped under building materials in Brooklyn. The empty building was being demolished when it collapsed on top of him. Fi firefighters pulling him out today. He's in critical but stable condition tonight. To the deadly shooting seen live on Facebook yesterday. Paren sis Robinson gunned down in North Carolina. Tonight, the suspect, Douglas Colson, surrendering, following an intense manhunt. And test driving the world's largest plane. The plane with a twin fuselage, its wingspan wider than a football field. Well, for the first time, the plane taxiing down the runway at 46 miles an hour, fire, all engines. The first takeoff later this year.

