Transcript for Fireworks may be to blame for fires, house explosion

Next to the warning when fireworks or part of the holiday festivities. Police are of the inning the possibility of illegal fireworks in the blast that levelled this home. And this year, the tinderboxlike conditions out west are causing wildfires to quickly grow out of control. ABC's Clayton Sandell is there tonight. Reporter: They're supposed to be for celebrating. But tonight, a fourth of July explosion of the worst kind. House just blew up. We saw people inside. Reporter: That Missouri house, leveled, injuring three people inside. House is demolished. Is on the ground. Reporter: The ATF and the local fire chief say a possible cause could be the fireworks' manufactur manufacture,ing, but they are investigating. This is bad! Reporter: Around the country the holiday is putting the fire in fireworks, including the legal ones. A show igniting this blaze near Detroit. In Phoenix, winds carried embers from a firework show into nearby trees. And in Texas, fireworks are blamed for this 320-acre wildfire. There are now nearly thirty large wildfires burning across the west. And with the heat and wind, authorities don't need any more. Which is why firework shows in places like aspen, steamboat springs and durango, Colorado have all been cancelled. There are still plenty of fireworks shows happening tonight, like this one in highlands ranch, Colorado. And especially this year, authorities are asking people to leave the fireworks to the pros. Tom? Good advise with all those wildfires. Clayton, thank you.

