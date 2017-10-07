Transcript for Flags fly at half-staff across New York state in honor of fallen state trooper

To the index of other news tine. The New York state trooper killed in the line of duty. Fatly shot in update New York. Police arresting an active duty soldier, Justin Walters, accused of murdering his wife and shooting trooper Davis as he approached the home. Law enforcement officers hold a vigil for Davis, a married father of three. The high-rise rescue in Sarasota. Construction working dangling from the tenth floor of an 18-story building. He was saved by his safety harness. He was lowered to safety. The rip current rescued off the coast of California. Life guards have now been positioned on boats and jet sees in addition to their towers. And the new headline about coffee. Two studies claiming coffee is related to a lower risk dying from any cause. They are focused on hundreds of thousands of Europeans and Americans. They are showing that people drinking up to two to three cups of coffee per day, had an 18% less likely risk of dying. When we come back tonight, the billboard that killed the

