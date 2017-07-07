Transcript for Flight attendant attacked by passenger mid-air

To a flight taking off from the US and the violent fight breaking out in mid air the pilot declaring an emergency a passenger accused of punching a flight attendant. How they fought back as he attempted to open the door mid flight. Here's ABC's David Curley now. Tonight the trash jet cabin and federal charges after the violence that broke out 45 minutes into the delta flight to Beijing. In court today 23 year old Joseph hot Eck of Tampa. Who would largely tried to open an exit door and first class a flight attendants stepping in in the man allegedly punching her twice in real hero I think was the flight attendant. He was quite violence. Other passengers stepped in to help to wine bottles grabbed by the flight attendant to hit the suspect in the head one of them breaks he subdued. The amount of bruising blot on the on the passengers who helps and it's been before flight attendant it was a pretty serious incident. With the man zip tied the pilot decides to return to Seattle. Mortality yeah. That's. Back in Seattle a flight attendant and a passenger were taken to the hospital for what are described as severe facial injuries. David David Curley who covers aviation force.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.