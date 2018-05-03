Transcript for Flight lands safely after passenger attempts to open the aircraft door.

To the index of other news tonight. A midair scare. An unruly passenger wrestled into the I'll during a flight from San Francisco to Boise. The airline says she tried to open the door mid-flight. She is now being questioned tonight. The deadly crash here in new York City. Police say two children were killed after being struck by a car in Brooklyn. A pregnant mother among three adults always injured. It was their mother. Surveillance images of the scene, witnesses say the driver ran a red light, hitting a stroller, the driver is in custody. And another terrible scene from Brooklyn to show you. Four firefighters injured battling an apartment fire this morning. Part of the roof collapsing on top of them. The injures, we're told tonight, are non-life threatening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.