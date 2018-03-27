Flood watches across 10 states, from Texas to Indiana

Thunderstorms, hail and possible twisters are stretching into Mississippi.
0:17 | 03/27/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Flood watches across 10 states, from Texas to Indiana
The index of other news tonight the severe storm threat at this hour flood watches across ten states from Texas to Indiana large hail commonly its funding to ask Texas. Our weather team tonight tracking the system across the south powerful thunderstorms hail and possible tornadoes stretching into Mississippi that threat through tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

