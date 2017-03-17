Transcript for Florida chef makes promise to cook for every firehouse in the state

Finally tonight, the husband in Florida who just loves to cook, turning his passion into a gift. What he didn't know is what he would get back. Our person of the week. Somewhere in America tonight, chef rob scambia is cooking dinner. He loves to cook. But that's not why he's doing it. Hey, how are you? How you doing? Reporter: I figured you'd be at another firehouse. We wouldn't be able to track you down. Chef rob lost a close friend on 9/11. That friend was a firefighter. So many first responders lost. And rob decided he would give back, through his love of cooking. That big tragedy took an impact on me, and so I made a promise that I'd go cook for hopefully all of Florida. All the counties. Reporter: Every fire department? Every fire department. Reporter: He's well on his way. Tonight, chef rob has now cooked for 125 fire departments across Florida. And as is so often the case, the firefighters pitching in. Helping chef rob. And when it's ready -- Dinner, dinner, dinner. Chef rob's cooking. Reporter: Along the way, rob had been writing down his homespun recipes, hoping one day to publish his own cookbook. Little did he know, the firefighters cooked up a surprise of their own, publishing his book for him. And when Kleenex learned about chef rob, they came to document the moment. Now seen more than 6 million times. We wanted to present you with your first edition cookbook. This is for you. We love you. Reporter: And behind the fire truck, the entire firehouse ready to celebrate his cookbook. So, the money from your cookbook is helping the firefighters. Right. Right now, it's 100% going right to them. So that's awesome. What you can give and what you can give back is that joy from other people. That's what I'm doing this for. And hopefully, there are other people out there who will do the same. Reporter: One fire station at a time. One fire station at a time. And so we choose chef rob and all the firefighters. I'm David Muir. Good night

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.