Transcript for Florida highway confrontation turns deadly

Next this evening, the deadly confrontation on a highway in Florida. Newly released cell phone video showing an armed bystander coming to the rescue of a deputy attacked by a suspect and pinned to be ground. A warning tonight. The images are grarvphic, and here's ABC's Mara schiavocampo. Reporter: Tonight, newly released cell phone video of what's being called a heroic shooting. Bro, he's about to Fire, dude! Reporter: A Florida deputy badly beaten and pinned to the ground last November by a suspect who had reportedly pulled the officer from his patrol car. He has a gun. Oh, my god. Oh my god. He's about to fire. Reporter: According to police reports, the bystander, ashad Russell began yelling for the suspect to get off the deputy. But he doesn't, and the officer, fearing for his life, tells Russell to "Please shoot him." That's when he fires, striking the man. He just Shot, dude! Oh, my god. He just Shot him! Oh, my god! Reporter: Allowing officer Dean Bardes to break free. Russell dropping his gun as he walks away, another bystander congratulating him. The suspect, identified as Edward Strother, later dies at the hospital. Now, officials say Russell had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, and will not be facing charges. David, the suspect's family says he had a history of mental problems. The deputy suffered only minor injury and is now back at work. Thank you, Mara. To the economy now.

