Transcript for Florida resort stunned by first murder case in more than 15 years

Next tonight a resort murder stunning a quiet community in Florida. The first case in more than 15 years. Police are searching for a suspect, wanted for killing two hotel employees in a robbery. Something in the video make police believe he may not be working alone. Here is Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, a Florida vacation resort turned into a crime scene. A masked suspect caught on surveillance video gesturing with a hand to the throat, moments before the killings at this luxury hotel surrounded by white sand beaches. 2:41 A.M. Friday. Watch as authorities say the suspect -- wearing a mask and holding a gun -- walks through the hotel, early Friday morning. A short time later, leaving with drawers from a cash register, after killing 51-year-old security guard Kevin Carter and 59-year-old night manager Timothy hurley. He was my uncle and he raised me as my own and he has a heart of gold. Reporter: Residents here stunned. It's unreal, unheard for this island. I think this is one of the most secure cities in America. Reporter: Guests on vacation here forced to stay elsewhere. It's crazy. The last place you expect it. Reporter: Police telling ABC news there may be a second suspect. Any time we have individuals out there that are capable of the crime, clearly other people may be a risk. Reporter: Investigators say they have a lot of evidence. It's the first murderer in the town in more than 15 years. Tom? Adrienne, thank you. And there's still much more ahead on "World news tonight"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.