Florida State Senate rejects ban on assault rifles, approves arming teachers

More
Police investigate alleged 'car ramming' terror attack in Northern Israel
1:11 | 03/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida State Senate rejects ban on assault rifles, approves arming teachers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53507203,"title":"Florida State Senate rejects ban on assault rifles, approves arming teachers","duration":"1:11","description":"Police investigate alleged 'car ramming' terror attack in Northern Israel","url":"/WNT/video/florida-state-senate-rejects-ban-assault-rifles-approves-53507203","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.