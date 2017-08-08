Transcript for Florida toddler dies after being left inside hot van for almost 12 hours

We turn next here to a sad discovery at a day care in Orlando. The body of a 3-year-old boy left in a day caravan in the heat all day long. What the driver of the van is now telling police, and here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: This three year old boy is the 32nd child in America to die in a hot car this year, and the fifth in Florida alone. "ORPD a child possibly not breathing inside the vehicle." Reporter: Orlando police discovered the body of miles hill in the back of a van outside this daycare Monday night, after his family called police, worried that he hadn't come home. I'm number. I don't know how to feel. Reporter: The boy's family is struggling tonight with word from investigators that a driver at the day care, accidentally left him in back of the van. Authorities believe he had been trapped for nearly 12 hours. The high Monday was 93 degrees. I just wanted to take a minute to plead with every single parent, caregiver, babysitter, brother, sister, whoever, to please ensure that we are checking our vehicles for our kids. Reporter: Police say the driver is broken up, and cooperating with their investigation. They say she admitted that after making her last stop, she failed to make sure she dropped off every child. Authorities believe the boy died of heatstroke. And when that's official, they're promising criminal charges,

