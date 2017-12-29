Transcript for Flu season is getting worse and fast: CDC

Next a medical alert. The flu spiking across the country. Earlier than last year. Take a look at the latest map from the CDC. High flu activity reported in 21 states. The ones there are red in Orange. Twice as many as a week ago. Other states will be next and when will this outbreak reach its peak. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Flu season is getting worse -- and fast. The number of states sickened with high flu levels more than doubled in the last week, now at 21. The south and west seeing the most patients with flu-related symptoms. This one really hit me hard. Reporter: California school teacher Laura londano skipped her flu shot this year. I had my two weeks off. And this is how I'm spending my holidays is just in bed and now here in urgent care. Reporter: This seasons vaccine isn't cutting it. Reportedly only 10% effective against this years dominant strain of flu, yet doctors still recommend getting a flu shot. Everybody who I've seen who has the flu, most of them -- most -- did not get the flu shot. Those who have had the flu shot, their symptoms are much, much, much less. Reporter: And experts say since not everyone who has the flu goes to the doctor the numbers are likely higher than reported. Adrienne Bankert joins us. The flu season is supposed to get worse before it gets better? Exactly, Tom. The experts are saying the flu should peak between now and the end of January. So they're saying it's a critical time to be extra vigilant about hand washing and you still have time to get that flu shot. Hand washing so important. Thank you.

