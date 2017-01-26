Transcript for New Footage Released in the Controversial Police Takedown in Fort Worth

Next tonight, criminal charges against a mother and her two teenage daughters have been dropped after the video from the bodycam has surfaced. That mother called for the police, but the officer challenged her and moved in to detain her. Tonight, ABC's Phillip Mena with the new video. What's going on here? Reporter: When Jacqueline Craig called the ft. Worth police to report her neighbor choked her 8-year-old son after catching him littering, she got this response from arriving officer William martin. So, why don't you teach your son not to litter? It doesn't matter if he did or didn't. It doesn't give him the right to put his hands on him. Why not? Because he don't! It don't. What you mean? Why are you yelling at me? Because you just pissed me off! Telling me what I teach my kids and what I don't. I'm going to take you to jail. Okay. Okay. Reporter: When Craig's daughter tries to intervene -- martin throws both of them to the ground. Get on the ground! Reporter: Recordings of the incident surfaced online last month, but the bodycam images were obtained and released today by Shaun king. Not by police. Who would not comment on the video. Late today, ft. Worth's police chief dropping off charges against Craig and her two daughters. We have to recognize when we do something that may be legal, but may not be the right thing to do. Reporter: Representatives for the family say that's not enough. We're calling to the community to at this point to continue to put pressure on chief Fitzgerald to fire this officer. He was disciplined for ten days but is still off the beat to undergo training. The neighbor was issued a citation for assault more than a month after Craig called the police. Phillip, thank you. We turn to the health concern we have been tracking in

