Footage revealed of chilling deadly inmate escape in Iowa

More
The escaped prisoner killed a deputy and wounded another before being recaptured.
1:18 | 08/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Footage revealed of chilling deadly inmate escape in Iowa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49286186,"title":"Footage revealed of chilling deadly inmate escape in Iowa","duration":"1:18","description":"The escaped prisoner killed a deputy and wounded another before being recaptured.","url":"/WNT/video/footage-revealed-chilling-deadly-inmate-escape-iowa-49286186","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.