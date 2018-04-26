Football star under fire hours before NFL draft

The former quarterback apologized for posting racially offensive tweets while in high school.
0:16 | 04/26/18

Transcript for Football star under fire hours before NFL draft
And a major NFL prospect apologizing just hours before tonight's draft former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. How apologizing for posting racially offensive tweets while in high school. Allen says the deleted comments were made as a teenager. Claiming he was young and don't.

