Transcript for Forgotten camera provides rare glimpse of life in Antarctica

Okay, finally tonight, just try to beat this selfie. It's not possible. Reporter: An unbelievable sight. Those feet -- then the head. A curious emperor penguin finding an explorer's camera. Then, a second waddles into frame. Listen in. Chirping, inspecting the equipment they discovered. Both peering down for a closer look. Not quite sure what they are seeing, the video taken on the eastern tip of Antarctica. The Auster rookery, home to thousands of penguins. Posted by the Australian antarctic division. They say a member of their team left his camera out on the ice near their research station. Writing, it did take long for the naturally curious birds to seize the opportunity for a selfie. A curious and rare glimpse of life at the edge of Earth. We needed that. Thanks for watching. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow to finish out the week. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.