Transcript for Fort Collins police takedown caught on cell phone video

Time now for our "Index." And a police takedown. Ft. Collins police saying they used standard procedure when arresting this woman, slamming her to the ground outside a bar. Police responding to a dispute between two men when she allegedly got into the police's way and struck an officer. The case now being reviewed. Now to Florida and the revolting discovery. The CDC and fda investigating how a dead bat made its way into some leafy greens. The fresh express brand organic marketside spring mix now under precautionary recall. Distributed exclusively to Walmart stores in the southeast. And the life and death decision for a man and his dog. Cosmo the French bulldog falling through thin ice. The owner jumping in to save him. Navigating freezing pond waters, in Canada. The hero's last name, mcgiver. Mcgiver and his sidekick, drenched but okay tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.