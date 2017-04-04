Transcript for Fox News faces lawsuits from 3 women claiming racial discrimination

Next tonight, new trouble for Fox News. A new lawsuit this time claiming racial discrimination. A growing number of advertisers fleeing Bill O'Reilly's show. Here's linsey Davis. Reporter: A burgeoning boycott of Fox News tonight as more than ten companies plan to pull ads from the network's top-rated show, "The O'Reilly factor," in the wake of reports Bill O'Reilly and Fox News paid five women a total of almost $13 million in settlements dating back 15 years. Among the advertisers, Mercedes-Benz, who say "The O'Reilly factor" is not "A good environment in which to advertise our products right now." Just yesterday, radio host Dr. Wendy Walsh, said she too was sexually harassed by O'Reilly. He told me I was a beautiful woman. He asked me to go to his hotel room. And then he became hostile to me when I said no and I was soon after discontinued from his show. Reporter: Walsh says she is not asking for money. But money is what O'Reilly says is what makes him a target. In a statement posted on his website over the weekend, O'Reilly says he has put to rest any controversies to spare his children. Tonight, Fox News is responding, saying he value our partners, and are working with them to address their current concerns about the O'Reilly factor. Thank you. When we come back, the

