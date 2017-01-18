Transcript for George H. W. Bush Has Been Hospitalized and Being Treated for Shortness of Breath

We'll get to that. First tonight, the health concerns involving a former president and first lady. George H.W. Bush is in intensive care tonight in Houston being treated for shortness of breath from new moan kbra, and his wife has also been brought into the hospital now. ABC's Phillip Mena on the story. Reporter: Tonight, the former president and his devoted wife Barbara, both hospitalized at this Houston hospital. Bush's office first acknowledging the 41st president was admitted Saturday for shortness of breath and was expected home soon. But today a spokesman revealing Mr. Bush was in intensive care, suffering from an "Acute respiratory problem from pneumonia." Doctors sedating the 92-year-old to perform "A procedure to protect and clear his airway." Wife Barbara hospitalized this morning, with symptoms of fatigue and coughing. After weeks of feeling sick. Today at his final press conference, president Obama offering support. They are as fine a couple as we know, and so we want to send our prayers and our love to them. Really good people. Reporter: The bushes, celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary earlier this month. President bush famously marking his birthdays with a parachute jump right up until the age of 90. Bush was hospitalized in 2015 with a fractured bone in his neck and on Christmas 2014 for respiratory problems, but he's often spotted these days celebrating family birthdays or taking in a football game. But days before the inauguration the former president wrote to Donald Trump saying he was "So sorry" he and Barbara couldn't travel to Washington, on the advice of his doctor. The elder bush was never a trump supporter, yet he wrote, we will be with you and the country in spirit. I wish you the very best. If I can ever be of help, please let me know." Phillip Mena with us from the hospital. Are you learning anything more about the procedure involving the president and how it went? Reporter: David, a spokesman for the president saying tonight, that doctors are happy about how that procedure went, and right now, they are in a wait and see mode. As for Barbara Bush, she wanted checked out, and they are describing this as precaution precautionary. Thank you, Phillip. We are turning to Donald

