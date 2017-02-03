Transcript for Georgia parents seek answers after dashcam video shows moments their son died in police custody

a mother and father in Georgia seeking justice for their son's death. The deputies tasing him, and one kneeling on his neck. He did not survive, and ABC's Steve osunsami is in Georgia tonight. Reporter: The parents of the Georgia teenager behind the wheel of this pickup truck don't deny tonight that their son was on drug, and probably shouldn't have been racing away from police in the middle of the night. But they believe what happens next after he is pulled out of the truck is nothing but murder. I think they should be punished. I have never seen a cop car that says on the side, to hunt down and kill. It says to protect and serve. Reporter: The police dashcam video is from 2015. 18-year-old Nicholas is feeling the shock from their stun begins and the deputies are on top of him. The part that's most difficult to watch is when one of the deputies keeps leaning his knee onto their son's neck and turns him around and does it again. An autopsy from state investigators says it's one of the reasons he died. Compression of the neck and torso. Turn him on his side. Hey. Nicholas, wake up. He hadn't committed a crime, and they killed him. I got a problem with that. Reporter: The family is now suing saying the police violated his son's civil rights, and authorities aren't commenting while the investigation is ongoing. Thanks, Steve. The corruption sam scandal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.