Transcript for Georgia police officer is fired after kicking a handcuffed man in the head

Next here this evening a Georgia police department taking swiftction tonight. Firing an officer just one day after he's seen on video kicking a man two was allegedly already handcuffed and lying on the ground. The police chief tonight saying the video speaks for itself. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Police decided that what happened at this routine traffic stop was unacceptable, after seeing this video for themselves. The latest video they found online this evening shows the arresting officer punishing the 21-year-old in the face. In a second video you see him handcuffed Hollins. Hollins is accused of driving on a suspended license and carrying a small amount of weed. The problem, police tell us, is when backup comes. Oh, ! Reporter: That's gwinnett county officer Robert McDonald, seen here kicking the young black man in head. The police chief is not happy. I was mad, I was upset, and it felt like I had been gut punched. Reporter: McDonald has been fired. No word on any action against the first officer. The suspect was not resisting president at that point, that's it. It shouldn't have no other application of force. Reporter: It's clear in this All I can say is I wish this never happened to me. Reporter: Police here are making a big point of underlining that they fired this officer quickly, within 24 hours of this police encounter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.