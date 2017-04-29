Transcript for Godmother's lifesaving gift to 8-month-old godson

Finally tonight, two parents confronting the unimaginable. Their newborn in need of an organ donor to stay alive and a friend ready to give the ultimate gift. Reporter: 8-month-old Finn o'sullivan will never remember what just happened to him, but his parents will never get. Finn born with not one, but two rare liver conditions. He was waiting on two waiting lists. But those waits could be indefinite. So Finn's parents scrambled to find a match. Within their friends and family but relatives were not matching up. Then Finn's godmother decided to get tested. I had a feeling I might be the one. Reporter: And she was right. Finn's mother describing the moment in this video diary. When we found out that Sarah was a match for Finn and she wanted to go ahead with the donation, it literally dropped me to my knees. There are no words to ever express my gratitude to Sarah. To give my son a second chance at life. Reporter: But Sarah would have it no other way. The two women friends since they were little kids, and lived right next door to each other, together every step of the way. Reporter: And this was the scene inside that hospital room after Sarah gave Finn that life-saving gift. When I saw Finn after the surgery, I don't think there's quite words to express. I'm in awe of him completely. To see the whites of his eyes -- he wasn't yellow anymore. Even his hair color changed. The team of doctors and myself, we did that, and it was pretty amazing. He's such a strong person. I just felt this wave of relief. Pretty amazing. We thank them for sharing their story and we thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" and "This week" is in the morning and'll see you right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening. Good night.

