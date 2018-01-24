Transcript for GOP escalate attacks on Robert Mueller's investigation

Some Republicans on the attack against the FBI and the special counsel investigation, but now demanding answers about missing text messages between two FBI staffers. One of whom worked on the special counsel's team he was then asked to leave after some of those texts revealed personal opinions about then-candidate Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Here's ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: On capitol hill today, Republicans escalating their attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. American public should have some very serious concerns. Reporter: Republican senator Ron Johnson pointing to personal text messages exchanged between Peter struzok and Lisa page, and FBI lawyer seen in this alumni picture. In texts sent during the campaign, the couple exchanged their private thoughts, including critical comments about a number of political figures, including candidate trump. Strzok calling him an idiot. Page saying he's awful. Mueller learned of those texts over the summer and immediately removed strzok from the investigation. But senator Johnson now raising questions about a potential larger FBI conspiracy against the president. Yeah, but we have an informant that's talking about a group that were holding secret meetings off-site. There is so much smoke here, there's so much suspicion. Let's stop there. A secret society, a secret meeting off-site of the justice department? Correct. Reporter: Today, Johnson refusing to produce evidence, but pointing to another text exchange between strzok and page. All I'm saying is that I've heard -- I've heard -- it's in the text. You'll see the text. They use that. Maybe we ought to have the first meeting of the secret society. Reporter: But Republicans have not released that text message, and its meaning is unclear. But now the president is raising questions about why the FBI is missing records of texts between the couple during a critical five-month period from the transition to the start of the Mueller probe. I think he thinks that there's a great cause for concern, that five months worth of text messages have gone missing. Reporter: The FBI says the texts disappeared because of a technical glitch, and today, the Republican chairman of the senate intelligence committee suggests he accepts the explanation. I'll let the FBI explain where the glitch is, but it's not limited, as I understand it, to two people's text messages. It's across the board at FBI. Reporter: Democrats believe Republicans are just trying to undermine the special counsel. I think there has been a great deal of activity on the other side intending to either divert attention from Mueller or even stand in his way. Pierre Thomas with us live tonit from our Washington bureau. And Pierre, this is a political battle and ultimately, the American people will decide whether those personal text messages were appropriate or not. But Republican senator Richard burr seemed to try to put this all into context of some sort. Reporter: That's right, David. Burr, the Republican chair of the senate intelligence committee, today refused to join in the fray, suggesting that the FBI's explanation of the technical glitch is reasonable. Lawmakers from both parties know that the special counsel is considering a wealth of information as its investigation continues, David. Pierre, thank you.

