Transcript for GOP House members release outline for Obamacare repeal and replacement

There are breaking developments from capitol hill tonight. Members of the house releasing the outlines of their long-awaited plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. The first details now emerging tonight. Is there division among some Republicans already? ABC's Mary Bruce live on capitol hill tonight. What have you learned? Reporter: Republicans ran on a promise to get rid of Obamacare, and we're learning how they plan to do it. Here's the house Republican bill just released and the president has hinted he will support it. Here's what it does. It would immediately eliminate the individual mandate, repeal subsidies over three years, and it creates tax credits to help Americans buy insurance and limits federal funding for medicaid. Here's what it doesn't change. Coverage cannot be denied based on the pre-existing conditions. Big questions remain. Democrats aside, Republicans in the house and senate have voiced serious concerns about the proposals. The question will be if this is enough to get them on board, and how would this affect the 20 million Americans currently covered by Obamacare? The question to that question won't come until the budget office releases its findings on the new legislation, David.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.