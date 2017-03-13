Transcript for Government investigates whether the Harrisburg fire was the first linked to a hoverboard

Next tonight here, the deadly fire in Pennsylvania. Linked to a hoverboard. Authoritying believe a 3-year-old girl is the first child to die in a fire linked to the popular toy. The government is now investigating dozens of fires, and here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight federal investigators are trying to determine whether his deadly fire in Pennsylvania over the weekend was sparked by a malfunctioning hoverboard. We need a ladder to the second floor. We got people on the roof. Reporter: Firefighters arriving as giant flames consumed this row home. 3-year-old Ashanti Hughes was rescued from the flames but died hours later. My granddaughter, we can't replace her. The pain, so deep. Reporter: Two other children injured. One in critical condition. We've seen the frightening votes. Hoverboard batteries overheating and bursting into flames. This one exploding on a sidewalk, even burning down homes. But little Ashanti is believed to be the first person killed. It was all because of a hover board, just a hoverboard. Reporter: Tonight, investigators working to learn if that scooter, left plugged in and charging, was one of the half million hoverboards under recall. David, authorities urging families to make sure their hoverboards meet safety standards and are not on that recall list P David. Thanks, rehave a.

