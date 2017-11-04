Transcript for Governor of Florida declares a state of emergency

of emergency today. There are now 107 wildfires burning across the state with so many families there on spring break. One girl scout camp already destroyed and ABC's gio Benitez is on the scene. Reporter: Tonight, Florida's state of emergency couldn't come at a worse time for residents and for those millions of spring-breakers. With more than hundred fires burning across the sunshine state, officials are sweating. This is the driest we've been in a while so it really behooves everybody, just like you get a go kit for hurricanes, you need to have a go kit. Reporter: Near Tampa, firefighters taking on flare-ups today. It's really, really scary -- never seen anything like this before. Reporter: Trying to get the upper hand on this 75 acre fire. And just outside Orlando -- We're receiving multiple calls from girl scout occupants inside the campground. We are advising them to evacuate. Reporter: More than a hundred people at this girl scout camp forced to flee, a 165-acre brush fire damaging nearly a dozen structures. Near Miami, a brush fire burning since Wednesday exploding to more than 8,000 acres. 68,000 acres scorched since February, most of the fires caused by humans. This one on Friday sparked by a commercial lawn mower, shut down interstate 275 in the middle of St Petersburg's rush hour. You can see that boat behind me, used be I the girl scouts, completely destroyed. Take a look right over there. That's another hot spot that's why officials are worried right now. With no rain in sight, any little breeze can re-ignite a fire. Gio, thank you. We're learning more this evening about what sparked that

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.