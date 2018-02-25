Transcript for Third-grade students fundraising for WWII veteran

Finally tonight, "America strong." Good neighbors and where acts of kindness can unite. Here's John donvan. Reporter: You're a kid in a schoolyard, and you see this across the street. A house going up. What do you do? Here's what third grader Jake bever did. I saw, like, a bunch of flames and smoke. So I told my mom. Reporter: And with that, a life was saved. Because the World War II vet who lived there, max Wilson, was asleep inside and it was Jake and his mom who woke him up. Jake and his mother were hollering, get out, get out. Reporter: Max did get out, losing the house and everything in it. Which was rough, coming on top of losing his wife a couple of months ago. But something happened at the Mark Twain elementary in the aftermath with all the kids. The kids wanted to do something showing their kindness. Reporter: They started drawing him pictures, making him cards for his 95th birthday. Dear max, we are doing everything we can to help you. Sincerely, Abel. Reporter: And then they started going to their piggy banks. Bringing in their allowance, searching through the sofa cushions for change, looking in the car. Reporter: And so successful were they that the other day, when max came by school to help give young Jake a police department award for sounding the alarm, max himself got the surprise of the day. A check that actually deserves to be called a giant. It's unbelievable. Reporter: Because it seems that's what these kids' hearts are. Giant. John donvan, ABC news. The community has now raised another $5,000 for max. So, tonight we salute jack for being "America strong." Thank you for watching. "Gma" first thing in the morning. David Muir will be right back here tomorrow night. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Have a great evening. Good night.

